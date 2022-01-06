Internships, Resumes, and Informational Interviews!

Three workshops this week will teach you how to find a summer internship, how to create or improve your resume, and how to navigate interviews and networking conversations.

CCI events to get you ready for your summer internship or job search:

Find and Fund your Summer Internship

Tues, Jan. 11, 4:30-5:30 pm, Zoom Webinar

Considering an internship this summer? This workshop will walk you through how to find an internship and discuss CCI’s grants for unpaid summer internships.

Register and access link in Handshake

This webinar will be recorded so if you can’t attend, please register via link above and the recording will be sent to you.

Resume Tips and Tricks

Wed, Jan. 12, 4:30 pm-5:30 pm, Axinn 229

Is your resume ready to apply to summer jobs, internships, or CCI’s summer internship funding? CCI’s Peer Career Advisors will teach you their top tips and tricks for creating a resume or taking your current one from good to great!

Register and access link in Handshake



After attending this workshop, get your resume approved at Quick Questions and be entered to win a $500 airline gift card!

Attend this event co-sponsored by CCI, MiddCore, and Compass to get you ready for important informational and networking conversations that can lead to internships, jobs, and clarity on future career paths.

Cultivating Relationships: The Art of the Informational Interview

Tuesday, January 11, 3:00-4:00 pm via Zoom

Do you have nerves around interviewing and outreach? Want to put your best foot forward in an interview? After a successful start to a career in sales, Amelia Howard ’19.5 will share a framework and best practices for taking the lead in professional conversations. With Amelia’s support, build skills, strategies, and confidence to make lasting professional connections this winter and beyond.

Presented by Amelia Howard ‘19.5 | Account Executive, Gong | Co-sponsored by CCI, MiddCore & Compass

Register and access Zoom link and password