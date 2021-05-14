Internship involving marketing and writing about early childhood movement and play space

Movement in a Box is a quarterly subscription box that combines fundamental movement skills with learning activities for children aged 3-6 years. The company hopes to inspire lifelong movers and educate parents and caregivers about the value of moving-based learning.

This is Midd-friendly because a current student knows the founder and sent this along to share!

This summer, they are looking for a part-time intern to help them build this start-up from the ground up through content creation, social media marketing, and marketing analytics. This is a great opportunity to work closely with founders in a high-energy start-up environment, help to build up a brand and its mission, and take a deep dive into early childhood movement, learning, and play.

Specifically, they want someone who is excited to:

Dive deep into the early childhood movement, learning, and play space

Devise and create content that aligns with the Movement in a Box mission and vision

Keep up to date about current brands, trends, blogs and potential like-minded partners to find opportunities where Movement in a Box can contribute it’s voice to the larger conversation around Physical Literacy and early childhood development.

What you’d be doing:

Research and writing content, including social media, blog posts, website content, email content and press releases

Social media marketing and content creation. Experience with Canva or Adobe (Photoshop, Rush, Illustrator) is a plus.

Incorporating good SEO practices with all content creation.

Reporting and analytics (experience with Facebook Ads Manager, Google Analytics, and Google Ads are a plus). We’re a start up looking to spread the word across multiple platforms.

You’ll be working with the founding team building scaling a startup from the ground up!

Details: Looking for an average of 10 hours/week for June-August. This position is remote.

TO APPLY: E-mail sarah@movementinabox.com with your resume and tell us why you are interested!

Deadline: May 30th, 5pm EST.