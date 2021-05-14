Internship involving marketing and writing about early childhood movement and play space

Movement in a Box is a quarterly subscription box that combines fundamental movement skills with learning activities for children aged 3-6 years. The company hopes to inspire lifelong movers and educate parents and caregivers about the value of moving-based learning.
This is Midd-friendly because a current student knows the founder and sent this along to share!
This summer, they are looking for a part-time intern to help them build this start-up from the ground up through content creation, social media marketing, and marketing analytics. This is a great opportunity to work closely with founders in a high-energy start-up environment, help to build up a brand and its mission, and take a deep dive into early childhood movement, learning, and play.
Specifically, they want someone who is excited to:
- Dive deep into the early childhood movement, learning, and play space
- Devise and create content that aligns with the Movement in a Box mission and vision
- Keep up to date about current brands, trends, blogs and potential like-minded partners to find opportunities where Movement in a Box can contribute it’s voice to the larger conversation around Physical Literacy and early childhood development.
What you’d be doing:
- Research and writing content, including social media, blog posts, website content, email content and press releases
- Social media marketing and content creation. Experience with Canva or Adobe (Photoshop, Rush, Illustrator) is a plus.
- Incorporating good SEO practices with all content creation.
- Reporting and analytics (experience with Facebook Ads Manager, Google Analytics, and Google Ads are a plus). We’re a start up looking to spread the word across multiple platforms.
- You’ll be working with the founding team building scaling a startup from the ground up!
Details: Looking for an average of 10 hours/week for June-August. This position is remote.
TO APPLY: E-mail sarah@movementinabox.com with your resume and tell us why you are interested!
Deadline: May 30th, 5pm EST.