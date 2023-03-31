Internship Funding Deadline April 7! Help with your Internship Search!  

April 7 – Deadline to apply for funding for your unpaid summer internship!
- CCI’s competitive internship funding application deadline: April 7!
- Must have secured an unpaid summer internship and have a CCI approved resume to apply for funding.
- Details, FAQs, and instructions for CCI’s competitive funding: go/summerfunding.
- Apply for funding using CCI’s: Quick Guide: CCI Summer Funding.
Late breaking internships funded by CCI (note some with deadline on Sunday night 4/2)!)
Sports Innovation Lab in Boston – Sports and data science! (Deadline: 4/2)
Team4Tech in Uganda – Remote work, then travel to Uganda with Midd cohort (Deadline: 4/2)
Virtual China Cohort – Intern virtually with a Chinese company (Deadline: 4/2)
Middlebury Social Impact Corps Internship – 5 weeks in Monterey, CA (Deadline: 4/2)
One Tree Planted – Burlington based org focused on global reforestation (Deadline extended to: 4/9)
Boston University Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy – A research internship related to concussion and brain trauma honoring Matthew Benedict ’15 (Deadline: 4/9)
Need help with an internship or other summer plans?
- Drop into Quick Questions for help from a Peer Career Advisor with resume approval, internship searches, navigating Handshake, and more.
- Visit go/Handshake to schedule an appointment with a Career and Internship Advisor in your interest area or choose an Exploratory appointment. Handshake>Career Center>Appointments.
- Still lots of paid and unpaid internships in Handshake (use keyword searches or search by industry filters).
- Visit CCI’s Find an Internship page for tips on finding or creating an internship.
- Find and Fund Your Summer Internship information session.
- More internships and info on CCI’s Career Path Pages (see News and Top Resources tabs).