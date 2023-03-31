Internship Funding Deadline April 7! Help with your Internship Search!  

April 7 – Deadline to apply for funding for your unpaid summer internship!

CCI’s competitive internship funding application deadline : April 7!

Must have secured an unpaid summer internship and have a CCI approved resume to apply for funding.

to apply for funding. Details, FAQs, and instructions for CCI’s competitive funding: go/summerfunding .

Apply for funding using CCI’s: Quick Guide: CCI Summer Funding.



Late breaking internships funded by CCI (note some with deadline on Sunday night 4/2)!)

Sports Innovation Lab in Boston – Sports and data science! (Deadline: 4/2)

Team4Tech in Uganda – Remote work, then travel to Uganda with Midd cohort (Deadline: 4/2)

Virtual China Cohort – Intern virtually with a Chinese company (Deadline: 4/2)

Middlebury Social Impact Corps Internship – 5 weeks in Monterey, CA (Deadline: 4/2)

One Tree Planted – Burlington based org focused on global reforestation (Deadline extended to: 4/9)

Boston University Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy – A research internship related to concussion and brain trauma honoring Matthew Benedict ’15 (Deadline: 4/9)



Need help with an internship or other summer plans?