Internship Funding Deadline April 7! Help with your Internship Search!  


April 7 – Deadline to apply for funding for your unpaid summer internship!

  • CCI’s competitive internship funding application deadline: April 7!  
  • Must have secured an unpaid summer internship and have a CCI approved resume to apply for funding.
  • Details, FAQs, and instructions for CCI’s competitive funding: go/summerfunding.
  • Apply for funding using CCI’s: Quick Guide: CCI Summer Funding.


Late breaking internships funded by CCI (note some with deadline on Sunday night 4/2)!)

Sports Innovation Lab in Boston – Sports and data science!  (Deadline: 4/2)
Team4Tech in Uganda – Remote work, then travel to Uganda with Midd cohort (Deadline: 4/2)
Virtual China Cohort – Intern virtually with a Chinese company (Deadline: 4/2)
Middlebury Social Impact Corps Internship – 5 weeks in Monterey, CA (Deadline: 4/2)
One Tree Planted – Burlington based org focused on global reforestation (Deadline extended to: 4/9)
Boston University Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy – A research internship related to concussion and brain trauma honoring Matthew Benedict ’15 (Deadline: 4/9)

Need help with an internship or other summer plans? 

  • More internships and info on CCI’s Career Path Pages (see News and Top Resources tabs).
