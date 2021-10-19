Interested in Outdoor Education-Check Out Audubon Vermont!

Audubon Vermont was awarded the opportunity to host a 2nd AmeriCorps member this year! This announcement was unexpected as we were originally awarded only one of two possible positions. Because of this the turnaround is really tight: we need applications in by close of business on Thursday, October 21.

Could you please share this with your network so we can reach as many people as possible who might be interested?

We’re looking for an AmeriCorps member!

Community Science and Chapter Engagement Member

This is an opportunity to do some creative thinking to keep Vermonters engaged in outdoor education, to help them plug into their passions of conservation, and to help Audubon Vermont build a strong community science program state-wide.



If you have an interest in community engagement and environmental education, apply today! There is a tight timeline on this opportunity.



Apply by Thursday, Oct 21st at 5pm!

Learn More.