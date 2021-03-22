CCI Career Paths

Interested in Making a Difference in a Child’s Life? Join Us to Learn How with Any Major


On Wednesday, March 24th, alumni return to campus for the EDUCATION STUDIES FIELD GUIDE. Join us for the career panel Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m. via Zoom to hear how these alumni went from campus to career! They can help you answer the question, “What can I do with my liberal arts major?” At these events, you will have the chance to connect with alumni, faculty, and other students.

Register in Handshake HERE

Alumni will meet with students 1:1 – Click the links below to schedule your chat. Most chats are scheduled between 9:00 and noon on 3/25, with the exception of Colin Meltzer who is available from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on 3/25.

ZOE KASLOW ’15
Psychology/Education Studies
Philanthropy Officer
Planned Parenthood of Northern New England
Sign up for a 1:1 chat with Zoe

COLIN MELTZER ’05
Computer Science/Teacher Studies
Director of Academic Technology and Fab Lab
The Carroll School
Sign up for a 1:1 chat with Colin – available from 5:-7:00 p.m. EST

TAYLOR PIERCE ’15
American Studies
Lead Recruiter
Ab Initio Software
Sign up for a 1:1 chat with Taylor

ALICE PFEIFER ’13
English & American Literatures
Assistant Editor
St. Martin’s Press
Sign up for a 1:1 chat with Alice

