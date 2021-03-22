Interested in Making a Difference in a Child’s Life? Join Us to Learn How with Any Major

On Wednesday, March 24th, alumni return to campus for the EDUCATION STUDIES FIELD GUIDE. Join us for the career panel Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m. via Zoom to hear how these alumni went from campus to career! They can help you answer the question, “What can I do with my liberal arts major?” At these events, you will have the chance to connect with alumni, faculty, and other students.

Alumni will meet with students 1:1 – Click the links below to schedule your chat. Most chats are scheduled between 9:00 and noon on 3/25, with the exception of Colin Meltzer who is available from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on 3/25.

ZOE KASLOW ’15

Psychology/Education Studies

Philanthropy Officer

Planned Parenthood of Northern New England

COLIN MELTZER ’05

Computer Science/Teacher Studies

Director of Academic Technology and Fab Lab

The Carroll School

TAYLOR PIERCE ’15

American Studies

Lead Recruiter

Ab Initio Software

ALICE PFEIFER ’13

English & American Literatures

Assistant Editor

St. Martin’s Press

