Interested in Becoming a Teacher Mentor? Teacher’s College Columbia University

Hello Middlebury students!

The Office of Admission at Teachers College would love to meet you this fall, so mark those calendars! We invite you to join us at a variety of dynamic virtual events we will be hosting that are accessible from anywhere. A full calendar of our offerings can be found here, but I would like to highlight a few in particular that you might find especially beneficial.

Our Virtual Open Houses are a great way to explore the unique community that is Teachers College, Columbia University. During these sessions you will hear directly from admission and financial aid representatives, a panel of faculty, and current students. You will also have the opportunity to learn more about your academic department of interest in a breakout session.

For a simple overview of TC’s history, mission, academics, research opportunities, and application process, we invite you to join an Admission Virtual Information Session, which will be led by a TC Admission staff member and include an Q&A session at the end. We also encourage you to tune in to one of our Virtual Tours, which are narrated by the voices who know the student experience best: (drum roll please…) our very own Student Ambassadors!

Need tips, have questions, or simply want to get a better picture of our application process? If so, attend our Admission Virtual Workshop on Crafting an Ideal TC Application! During this session, we will demystify the graduate school application process, while providing key tips on how you can strengthen your application materials.

While we won’t be traveling this fall, we will be attending an array of Virtual Graduate Fairs hosted by schools and organizations around the country. Feel free to stop by our (virtual) table and chat with a TC Admission representative!

Finally, our dedicated admission liaisons represent each of our programs and will be happy to offer one on one assistance whenever it is needed. Please don’t hesitate to reach out to your program’s liaison with any questions!

We look forward to connecting with you further on your pathway to graduate school!

Sincerely,

Ashley Blasland

Associate Director of Admission

Office of Admission

Division of Enrollment Management

525 W 120th St New York, NY 10027

Pronouns: she/her/hers

