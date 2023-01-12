Webinar: How to Ace Your Graduate School Application Essay

Date: Thursday, January 19 at 7:00 p.m. Eastern

Host: Middlebury Institute of International Studies

Sign up: https://learn.middlebury.edu/onlinediscussions (everyone who signs up will receive a recording)

Who should attend: anyone interested in a master’s program

Our admissions directors will guide attendees through overcoming the blank page, avoiding resume repetition, and turning the challenge into an opportunity to showcase how the program aligns with their goals.