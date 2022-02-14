Hot Handshake Education Jobs & Internships

Check out lots of education-related opportunities for both post-grad teaching and education consulting as well as internship opportunities in K-12.

A few information session events to look out for and put on your calendar:

Virtual Session NALCAP (North American Language and Culture Assistants Program) Info Session at Middlebury College, Tue February 22, 2022 – American and Canadian college students and graduates, who are native-like speakers of English, partner with elementary and secondary schools in Spain to support language programs as teaching assistants (TAs) under the supervision and guidance of teachers of English as a World/Foreign Language. At the same time, the program offers recipients the opportunity to learn about the language and culture of Spain by becoming a local and growing on a personal level, while sharing the language and culture of the United States with students in Spain. They can later use this experience upon their return to the United States, whether it be in the field of teaching, business or any other. This promotes a cultural link between the citizens of these countries and is why the Embassy of Spain sponsors the program.