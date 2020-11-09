HOT Handshake EDUCATION Internships, Jobs & Events

Here is a current curated listing of Education internships, jobs and fellowships posted in Handshake (please note that some of the Higher Education jobs require advanced degrees, but they can’t be sorted out of the listing, sorry!). There are 82 internships, 170 jobs, 42 fellowships, and 8 experiential learning opportunities, all sorted by application deadlines.
Don’t miss out on Virtual Sessions offered on Handshake (you’ll need to pre-register through Handshake):
- “Lunch & Learn” with Urban Teachers on Tuesday Nov 10th! (Brown, Providence, URI), Tuesday, November 10, 2020
- City Year Virtual Info Session (East Region), Tuesday, November 10, 2020
- Explore Careers in Education & Educational Management – UnCommon Schools, Wednesday, November 11, 2020
- EF EducationFirst! Info Session,Thursday, November 12, 2020
- AmeriCorps-Teach Kentucky Recruiting Event- Science Content Areas, Thursday, November 19, 2020
- Brooke Charter Schools Associate Teacher Virtual Information Session, Monday, November 30, 2020
- AmeriCorps-Teach Kentucky Recruiting Experience- All Content Areas Invited, Thursday, December 3, 2020