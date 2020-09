Don’t forget to check out the many jobs, fellowships and internships on Handshake. Here is a curated list sorted by upcoming deadlines HERE.

Check out these events including the UVM Job Fair which Middlebury students are invited to:

Info Session, Search Associates – International Education: A Gateway to a Paid Experience Abroad, Thu, October 8, 2020

Virtual career fair, UVM Fall Job & Internship Virtual Fair 2020, Wed October 14, 2020