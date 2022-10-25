Hot Education Internships & Jobs in Handshake

Here are some opportunities for internships and jobs in teaching and education in Handshake this week:
And a few more…
- Teacher Resident: Middle & High School – NYU Teacher Residency, Washington, DC and 6 more locations
- Summer Teaching Fellow 2023 – Uncommon Schools, Boston, MA
And some EVENTS to Register for in Handshake:
- Info Session – Specialized Education Services, Explore Education as a Career Path, Tue October 25, 2022
- Networking – Urban Teachers, Why Latinx Representation in Education Matters, Tue October 25, 2022
- Info Session – Overland Summers – Info Session, Tue October 25, 2022, Twilight Hall, Rm. 206 (In-person)
- Info Session – Pathways Into Teaching-Marshall Teacher Residency, Wed October 26, 2022
- Speaker/Panel – Handshake, Class Act: Why a career in education might just be right for you, Wed October 26, 2022
- Info Session – Carney Sandoe & Associates Info Session @ Middlebury, Wed November 2, 2022 (In-person)
- Speaker/Panel – TFA, Equity Talks: Sharing Your Story and the Power of Visibility, Wed November 2, 2022
- Info Session – City Year, Your Pathway to a Career of Social Impact with City Year!, Thu November 3, 2022