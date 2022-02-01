Hot Education Internships & Jobs in Handshake

Lots of great teaching opportunities for summer training and for job placements. Check them out this week HERE.

Work at Bright Horizons! , Technology Children’s Center Cambridge, MA – Bright Horizons is hiring for a variety of roles all across the country, predominantly in teaching positions for early childhood (ages 0-5). While assistant teacher positions demand neither prior teacher certification nor early education-specific degrees, BH primarily looks for applicants with some prior experience working with young children or infants. More specifically, we prefer candidates with demonstrated commitments to creating intentional, secure, and joyful communities; innovating curriculum to push the boundaries of learning; and encouraging healthy decision-making and development in children. ( This opportunity is brought to you by a Middlebury alum, Tyler McDowell ’10 )

, Technology Children’s Center Cambridge, MA – Bright Horizons is hiring for a variety of roles all across the country, predominantly in teaching positions for early childhood (ages 0-5). While assistant teacher positions demand neither prior teacher certification nor early education-specific degrees, BH primarily looks for applicants with some prior experience working with young children or infants. More specifically, we prefer candidates with demonstrated commitments to creating intentional, secure, and joyful communities; innovating curriculum to push the boundaries of learning; and encouraging healthy decision-making and development in children. ( ) Summer Teaching Fellow, Taft Summer School, Watertown, CT – At the heart of the Taft Summer School is a group of teaching fellows who work closely with students in a small residential community. From outstanding colleges and universities, the Summer School selects 10-12 juniors and seniors who express an interest in education. Applicants must have completed their junior or senior year of college. Desired college majors: science, English, mathematics, history, education, world languages, ESL, studio art, and photography. Fellows are provided with a $4,300 stipend, free housing and board, and teaching materials.