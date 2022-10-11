Hot Education Internships and Jobs in Handshake

Here is a link of current K-12 Education and “other education” listings for internships, full-time jobs, and fellowships in Handshake, sorted by Application deadline date.
TEACHING INFO SESSIONS & EVENTS IN HANDSHAKE:
- I Want to Be a Math Teacher @ Baltimore City Public Schools – Baltimore City Public Schools – Thursday, October 13, 2022 11:00am – 12:00pm EDT – Have you considered teaching with your math credentials? Are you considering it now? Baltimore City Public Schools (BCPS, City Schools) is looking for math teachers, math majors, and all college graduates with extensive mathematics coursework who are considering teaching math. If that sounds like you, please join our BCPS recruitment team on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at 11:00 am for a webinar where we’ll discuss our vision for City Schools’ students, our curricula, and how to apply, among other things. In the meantime, take a look at the job posting for middle school math teacher and high school math teacher at baltimorecityschools.org.
- Join us to learn more about MTR’s work toward Equal Education – Memphis Teacher Residency Wednesday, October 19, 2022 4:00pm – 5:00pm EDT – Memphis Teacher Residency is pleased to host a Virtual Preview Day for prospective applicants to learn about MTR’s work towards Equal Education. MTR offers 3 ways to get involved in the work of Equal Education: 1 job for college seniors & graduates and 2 paid summer opportunities for current college students. For additional information, please contact Paige Gautreaux at paige@memphistr.org
- Why Latinx Representation in Education Matters – Urban Teachers Info Session – Tuesday, October 25, 2022, 7:00pm – 8:00pm EDT – Representation in the education sector matters for a variety of reasons, particularly as student populations become increasingly diverse. Join us as we hear multiple perspectives on education career journeys from the Latinx community, both in and outside of the classroom, and how guest speakers are leveraging their unique skills and backgrounds to make an impact in their communities.
- Evolve: Turning Challenge Into Creativity – Teach for America – Tuesday, November 15, 2022 7:00pm – 8:15pm EST – There are age requirements for driving but not for prison – in the American criminal justice system, youth are treated as adults. Marcus Bullock was one of those incarcerated youths, sentenced to 8 years in prison when he was only 15 years old. Two decades later, Bullock is the CEO of his own tech company and working to dismantle the “school-to-prison pipeline” that ensnares so many young Black men. Join us to hear how creativity can be harnessed for social good.
- Financing your Urban Teachers residency year – Urban Teachers Info Session – Wednesday, November 16, 2022 7:00pm – 8:00pm EST – How do you finance a Master’s program, earn your teaching certifications, and become a culturally competent educator all in one? Join us as we discuss the finances of earning your M.A.T. from American University, stretching the residency stipend, and applying for teacher grants such as AmeriCorps.