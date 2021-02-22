Hot Education Handshake Internships & Jobs

- [2021-2022] K-12 Lead Teacher (Founding and Existing Sites) KIPP NYC Public Schools is a non-profit network of free, public charter schools that prepares students for success in college and life. In 1995 we started our first middle school, KIPP Academy, in The Bronx. Our goal was to graduate students with the strength of character and academic abilities needed to succeed in high school, college and beyond – and in so doing, to prove what is possible for all students.
- PACER Policy Intern Research for Action (RFA) seeks to use research as the basis for the improvement of educational opportunities and outcomes for traditionally underserved students. Our work is designed to strengthen public schools and postsecondary institutions; provide research-based recommendations to policymakers, practitioners and the public at the local, state and national levels; and enrich the civic and community dialogue about public education.
- Here is a listing of curated internships in Handshake using the key words: Education Policy Internships
- Here is a listing of curated jobs in Handshake using the key words: Education Jobs