Have You Ever Wondered If You Were Qualified for the Job?

The right way to read an entry-level job description

Handshake recently published the article “The right way to read an entry-level job description”. Click here to read the complete article including tips on how to read the required qualifications section. If you’ve ever wondered about whether you should actually apply for a job or internship because you don’t meet al the qualifications, think again. “Even though the heading says “required,” this list describes the ideal candidate, who may not exist! If you meet at least 60-70% of the requirements, and you feel you’d excel in the role, apply anyway. (Use your judgment: don’t apply to a role that asks for fluency in Spanish if you only took Spanish 101.)” Learn also how to spot a scam–is it too good to be true?!