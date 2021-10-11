Global Conference on Sustainability in Higher Ed-Free Registration to Midd Students!

AASHE 2021 Global Conference on Sustainability in Higher Education

The Future Is…

October 12 – 14



Middlebury is excited to be a Host Institution for this three-day virtual conference offered by AASHE (Assoc for Advancement of Sustainability in Higher Ed).

FREE REGISTRATION is available for interested Middlebury students/faculty/staff and includes access to all sessions and events during the live conference

plus eighty days of post-conference on-demand access (through December 31).

REGISTER NOW! Link and instructions at go/AASHE2021



Many interesting sessions and keynotes – check out the full schedule:https://www.aashe.org/conference/program/schedule/

The failure of many entities to respond effectively to a deadly pandemic, coming at a time when society is already reeling from intensifying climate-related disasters, ongoing systemic racism and rising authoritarianism, has resulted in profound apprehension about the future. With a theme of “The future is …”, this year’s Global Conference on Sustainability in Higher Education reflects the uncertainty about the future that many feel and invites participants to recommit themselves to the urgent work of building a future that is sustainable, equitable, and resilient. We seek to highlight inspiring examples of higher education leadership that empower participants to envision and create such a future. Ultimately, the future is ours to make. Are you committed to leveraging the power of higher education to forge a brighter future?

Keynote Events

Tuesday, Oct. 12, 10:00a ET

Dr. Michael J. Sorrell, President, Paul Quinn College, will share a vision for a new model of higher education with poverty reduction as a core purpose.

Tuesday, Oct. 12, 4:00p ET

Dina Gilio-Whitaker, Lecturer, American Indian Studies, California State University at San Marcos, will draw from her forthcoming book Illegitimate Nation: Privilege, Race, and Accountability in the U.S. Settler State to argue that a sustainable future must simultaneously incorporate Indigenous knowledge and a decolonial ethic of political accountability to Indigenous nations for its ongoing genocidal settler structure.

Wednesday, Oct. 13, 10:00a ET

Zamzam Ibrahim, Vice President, The European Students’ Union (ESU), Daphne Frias, youth organizer, and Chloe Maxmin, Maine State Senator, will share inspiring examples of how young people are leading the way to a sustainable future on campus and beyond.

Wednesday, Oct. 13, 4:00p ET

Dr. Ian Haney López, Chief Justice Earl Warren Professor of Public Law at University of California, Berkeley, will discuss how the climate movement cannot succeed unless race, class and gender solidarity are at the heart of everything we do.

Thursday, Oct. 14, 10:00a ET

Heather McGhee, author, will discuss her new book, The Sum of Us: What Racism Costs Everyone and How We Can Prosper Together, with particular emphasis on the way in which racism hurts higher education and limits the prospects for climate action.

Thursday, Oct. 14, 4:15p ET

Inspired by a recent essay series entitled The Pedagogy of Transition: Educating for the Future We Want, Dr. Tracey Osborne, Director, UC Center for Climate Justice Associate Professor and UC Presidential Endowed Chair, Management of Complex Systems, UC Merced, Dr. Madhavi Venkatesan, Assistant Teaching Professor of Economics, Northeastern University, and Dr. Stephen Sterling, Emeritus Professor of Sustainability Education, Plymouth University, will reflect on the shifts in educational policy and practice necessary to create a sustainable future.