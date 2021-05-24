Gain experience and career readiness this summer through Midd Gigs

Midd Gigs are short-term professional projects offered by Middlebury alumni and parents. Here are some current listings that may be of interest to students interested in social impact and education.

Looking for an artist interested in pedagogy or an educator who maintains a serious art practice. Either way, it should be somebody who wants to learn and grow in their practice. Work with The Art Detectives who are looking for a skilled, patient artist-educator in or around New York City to design and implement personalized arts and arts integration curricula for students of all ages and abilities.

Work with Thi Hoang '21 as a Social Media Marketing intern at Boltz.ai, an AgTech startup using AI and quantum machine learning to make agricultural production efficient and sustainable.

Climate Four is dedicated to bringing useful information to individuals across the UK and around the world on climate action. We are looking for someone to help us develop a social media plan across four platforms (instagram, facebook, linkedin and twitter) and increase Climate Four's visibility.

Gee & Co.: We are seeking an intern with excellent research and computer skills to assist in editorial tasks for the anthology Nonwhite and Woman: 153 Micro Essays on Being in the World, edited by Darien Hsu Gee and Carla Crujido, and forthcoming from Woodhall Press in 2022 in print and digital. We would especially like to introduce AAPI/BIPOC emerging writers and undergraduate/graduate students to the literary and publication world, but welcome any interested candidate who feels closely aligned to our project.

