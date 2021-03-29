FoodCorps Is Still Open for Applications

We’re looking for our next class of service members! Are you or someone you know planning to apply? Submit your application by April 1 to guarantee your application will be reviewed before any slots are filled.

If you haven’t gotten a chance to start your application yet, that’s OK, too! If you submit your application before April 15, your application will be received before the second round of interviews, giving you another chance to be considered.

“FoodCorps is a non-partisan, non-profit organization whose mission is to work with communities to “connect kids to healthy food in school. Our vision: We are creating a future in which all our nation’s children––regardless of race, place, or class––know what healthy food is, care where it comes from, and eat it every day.“

FoodCorps recruits talented leaders for a year of full time paid public service building healthy school food environments in limited-resource communities.

If you’re not applying but know someone who might be interested, forward them this email or the link below! But, hey, why not apply and be a part of the change!