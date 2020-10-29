Thursday, November 5, 4:00-5:00 pm.

We know some of you are starting to plan for summer (or spring) internships, so we are offering this session just for you! Learn strategies for finding or creating the best internship for you.

At this session, we will:

• Give you examples of past internships Midd students have done.

• Highlight top resources to use in the search process.

• Discuss strategies for creating your own experience.

• Provide an overview of CCI’s GRANT FUNDING available for unpaid summer internships.

• Help you with the process of narrowing down fields in which to pursue your internship.

Students seeking internships for the Spring semester or the long Winter break may also find it valuable to attend but please note that funding is only available for summer internships. This webinar will be recorded and sent to anyone who registers for the workshop (another session will be offered in January). Students may also drop into Quick Questions to see a Peer Career Advisor or make an appointment with a CCI advisor for help. We look forward to seeing you and answering all of your questions!

Sign up for FIND AND FUND YOUR SUMMER INTERNSHIP here!