Featured Internships, Funding, and Help with Your Summer Planning

Featured Internships! Many of these are funded by CCI!
Chimpanzee Field Research in Uganda (Deadline: 3/12) (If accepted, apply for CCI funding)
Town Hall Theatre in Middlebury – MiddWorks for VT (Deadline: 3/12)
Shelburne Farms – Outdoor Education – in VT (Deadline: 3/15)
Cartography and GIS with Rhumb Line Maps in Maine (Deadline: 3/20)
NYC Office of the Mayor – Communications Research (Deadline: 3/24)
Jack Langerman Community Foundation in DC. (Deadline extended to: 3/26)
Focus Advisory Services in CA – Finance and film industry related (Deadline: 3/26)
Team4Tech in Uganda – Remote work, then travel to Uganda with Midd cohort (Deadline: 3/26)
Sports Innovation Lab in Boston –Data science/media related to sports (Deadline: 3/31)
More “CCI reserved for Midd” internships here.
Found your own unpaid internship (or working on it) and looking for funding?
- Funding application deadline: April 7!
- Must have secured an unpaid summer internship and have a CCI approved resume to apply for funding.
- Details, FAQs, and instructions for CCI’s competitive funding: go/summerfunding.
- Apply for funding using CCI’s: Quick Guide: CCI Summer Funding.
Need help with an internship or other summer plans?
- Drop into Quick Questions for help from a Peer Career Advisor with resume approval, internship searches, navigating Handshake, and more.
- Visit go/Handshake to schedule an appointment with a Career and Internship Advisor in your interest area or choose an Exploratory appointment. Handshake>Career Center>Appointments.
- Still lots of paid and unpaid internships in Handshake (use keyword searches or search by industry filters).
- Visit CCI’s Find an Internship page for tips on finding or creating an internship.
- Find and Fund Your Summer Internship information session.
- More internships and info on CCI’s Career Path Pages (see News and Top Resources tabs).