Featured Internships, Funding, and Help with Your Summer Planning

If your summer plans involve an internship, CCI can help!

Featured Internships! Many of these are funded by CCI!

Chimpanzee Field Research in Uganda (Deadline: 3/12) (If accepted, apply for CCI funding)

Town Hall Theatre in Middlebury – MiddWorks for VT (Deadline: 3/12)

Shelburne Farms – Outdoor Education – in VT (Deadline: 3/15)

Cartography and GIS with Rhumb Line Maps in Maine (Deadline: 3/20)

NYC Office of the Mayor – Communications Research (Deadline: 3/24)

Jack Langerman Community Foundation in DC. (Deadline extended to: 3/26)

Focus Advisory Services in CA – Finance and film industry related (Deadline: 3/26)

Team4Tech in Uganda – Remote work, then travel to Uganda with Midd cohort (Deadline: 3/26)

Sports Innovation Lab in Boston –Data science/media related to sports (Deadline: 3/31)

More “CCI reserved for Midd” internships here.

Found your own unpaid internship (or working on it) and looking for funding?

Funding application deadline : April 7!

Must have secured an unpaid summer internship and have a CCI approved resume to apply for funding.

to apply for funding. Details, FAQs, and instructions for CCI’s competitive funding: go/summerfunding .

Apply for funding using CCI’s: Quick Guide: CCI Summer Funding.

Need help with an internship or other summer plans?