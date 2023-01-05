Explore What’s Next with CCI: An Event for Sophomores and Sophomore Febs

Thursday, Jan. 12, 3:00-5:00 pm, Wilson Hall, McCullough



Join SGA and the Center for Careers and Internships (CCI) at this sophomore-specific event to discover CCI resources, learn about CCI’s signature programs, meet advisors and staff (and special invited guests), and take away helpful guides.

Come any time between 3-5 pm; visit tables to chat with staff members from CCI, CTLR, and MiddCore Summer Intern Lab, as well as your Sophomore Dean. Enjoy delicious snacks and earn stamps on your “CCI passport” to win prizes!

RSVP here!