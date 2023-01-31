Everybody Wins Mentoring Program Needs Middkids

From the coordinator for the Everybody Wins! Vermont mentoring program at Mary Hogan:

Everybody Wins is a literacy based mentoring program which matches local community members with elementary school students to read together once a week.

We’ve only opened the program to two grades this year as we work to rebuild the program after the closure caused by COVID19. Even so, they still have around 30 kids on their waitlist and would really love to match a few more of them this year.

Mentoring with Everybody Wins is a great chance for students to get some hands-on volunteer experience with school aged kids and MANY of the kids who have applied have expressed a preference for a college age mentor.

They’re mostly matching 3rd graders right now. Mentors can choose between Tuesday or Thursday for their reading day and 3rd graders meet with their mentors from 12-1pm.

Students who are interested can email Sarah Urang, Mentor/Student Coordinator (middlebury[at]everybodywinsvermont.org) or apply at Vermont Mentoring Database (civicore.com)

They’re nearing the cutoff date for when they can no longer have new mentors start this year so students who are interested would want to apply within the next week or so to allow time for their application to be reviewed.

One Mentor. One Child. One Book at a Time