Empathetics Inc. Fellowship: Remote, Part-Time Opportunity

Expires January 17, 2021

Opportunity from a Middlebury Alum:

The Empathetics fellowship is an unpaid part-time position, 20 to 35 hours per week, that will educate the fellow about the value of empathy training in healthcare and law enforcement organizations. The fellowship will introduce the sales and sales support role and will include several key tasks that are critical to marketing Empathetics’ value. The fellow will report to our business development manager and CEO, Dr. Helen Riess, and assist Empathetics’ Director of Learning.

Time commitment: This role will begin mid to late January 2021 and will require between 20-35 hours per week, with daily engagement with a flexible schedule. Responding to client inquiries, scheduling appointments and presentations will need to be timely and professional.

The Empathetics fellow will receive training in the empathy concept, the value of empathy for professional comportment, effectiveness, job satisfaction, and leadership skills. Empathetics value proposition includes greater patient satisfaction, better health outcomes, less clinician burnout, fewer malpractice claims, increased emotional intelligence for business leaders, law enforcement officials, and business professionals.