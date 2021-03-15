Education Jobs for Seniors in Handshake

Here are a few Education-related jobs in Handshake that might be of interest to you seniors and graduated Febs. Also, a curated listing of jobs & internships as well HERE:
- Small Group Math Instructors at Denver Math Fellows, instruct small groups of students in mathematics. It is a full-time job, working school hours, for an entire school year. You will work with small groups of up to four students at a time. The most important role for Fellows is to develop strong relationships with students and their families. Through these strong relationships and the use of the provided curriculum, your instruction will support students’ access to grade level mathematics. Accepts OPT. Deadline: March 25th
- The Marshall Teacher Residency is a one-year educator preparation program that places hands-on practice, data-driven learning, collaboration, and mentorship at the heart of the Resident experience. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, our Residents apprentice in 6th – 12th grade classrooms in our partnered schools network for the full academic year while also completing the credentialing coursework leading to a California Single Subject Preliminary Teaching Credential. Deadline: March 26th
- Tour Consultant – March 29th Start EF Education First Boston, MA and 1 more
- Student Operations Specialist, Application Review and Transcripts Guild Education Denver, CO
- Bilingual Customer Experience Specialist Keystone Science School Leadville, CO (Looking for Spanish-speakers)
- Match Associate Teacher Match Education Boston, MA
- Match Corps Program 2021-22 Match Education Boston, MA(1-year AmeriCorps Program)