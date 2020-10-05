Don’t Miss the Education Info Session Events on Handshake

Below are a handful of education events listed on Handshake. Don’t forget to keep your eyes open for our upcoming Field Guide to Education Majors co-sponsored with the Education Studies Department.
|Event: Search Associates – International Education: A Gateway to a Paid Experience Abroad with Diana Kerry
Thu, Oct 8 5:00 pm EDT – 5:30 pm EDT
Register – See Details
|EF EDUCATION FIRST
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8TH
W/ CONNECTICUT COLLEGE ALUM, MATTHEW CHARDE, CLASS OF 1987, PRESIDENT OF EF EXPLORE AMERICA
3:30pm-4:30pm (Remote)
Join Zoom Meeting
https://conncoll-edu.zoom.us/j/99053471725
Dial by your location
+1 646 876 9923 US (New York)
|Event: Carney, Sandoe & Associates Information Session and Q&A
Tue, Oct 27 4:00 pm EDT – 5:00 pm EDT
Register – See Details