Do You Care About Food Access? Hunger Free VT is Hiring

Hunger Free Vermont is hiring a Universal School Meals Campaign Manager to join the team working to make Vermont the first state in the nation to provide universal school meals, making school breakfast and lunch available to all public school students in Vermont at no charge to them or their caregivers. Under the supervision of the Advocacy and Education Director, manage and drive forward Hunger Free Vermont’s state legislative Universal School Meals Campaign. You will manage efforts to engage individuals, schools, and communities in Vermont, collaborate with partner organizations in our advocacy, and work with legislators and state officials to pass legislation. This position will also support advocacy efforts to expand universal school meals at a federal level.



There is more information about the position and the application process on their website. Applications will be accepted through February 17th. We will be conducting interviews remotely through Zoom, and are committed to modifying the process as we are able to while maintaining the health and safety of all involved if any aspect of it poses a barrier.