Design Your Midd: Pros & Cons for Decision-Making

As a student, you are often presented with multiple options and face tough decisions that may have a lasting impact on your life. Come to this workshop if you have an important decision to make in the near future.

You might be thinking about choosing classes or a major, where to study abroad, what to do this summer, or which internship offer to take. Come learn how to use logic, data, and feelings to make good choices. This program is designed for First Years and Sophomores, but all students are welcome.

October 5, 2021 from 4:30 pm to 5:30 pm EDT

Hillcrest 103, 531 College St, Middlebury, Vermont 05753, United States

Please RSVP.