Considering a Winter Term Internship?

What would you like to do this Winter Term? Have you considered a Winter Term internship?

CCI has some amazing opportunities in Handshake (more to come) ranging from health care, to finance and consulting, to international education, to arts and publishing, to law, politics, and more!

Here are a few to get you excited:

Healthcare/Rural Medicine Internship at Mountain Area Health Education Center Asheville, NC

Office of the General Counsel at Middlebury (will be located in Monterey for J-Term)

Teaching English in Costa Rica

Editorial Intern at New England Review (on-campus)

Middlebury Health and Wellness/Residential Life Offices Intern (on-campus)

See more Winter Term Internships here!

You can also find or create your own internship anywhere in the U.S. or the world! Here’s how CCI can help.

See tips for finding an internship at go/FindInternship.

Drop into Quick Questions to meet with a Peer Career Advisor.

Schedule an appointment with a CCI (or CTLR) advisor for help.

See details at go/WTinternships for applying to earn credit for your Winter Term internship (including info on Winter Term grants). Please note important deadlines and get started now. Contact Cheryl Whitney Lower for questions.