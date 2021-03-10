Connect with Midd Alums at the Education Studies Field Guide March 24-25 – Check Out Where They are Working Today.

On Wednesday, March 24th, alumni join us for the EDUCATION STUDIES FIELD GUIDE.
Wednesday, March 24, 2021
Career Panel, 7:00 p.m.
Thursday, March 25, 2021
ZOE KASLOW ’15
Psychology/Education Studies
Philanthropy Officer
Planned Parenthood of Northern New England
COLIN MELTZER ’05
Computer Science/Teacher Studies
Director of Academic Technology and Fab Lab
The Carroll School
MEGAN MERCIER ’14
Mathematics
Math Teacher, Grades 8-10
Hazen Union School
ALICE PFEIFER ’13
English & American Literatures
Assistant Editor
St. Martin’s Press
