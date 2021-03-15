Sign Up for One-On-One Chats with Alumni at the Education Studies Field Guide March 24-25!

On Wednesday, March 24th, alumni join us for the EDUCATION STUDIES FIELD GUIDE.

There will be s career panel Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m. via Zoom – hear how these alumni went from campus to career!

Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Career Panel, 7:00 p.m.

Reserve your spot, RSVP in Handshake!

Thursday, March 25, 2021

Alumni will meet with students 1:1 from 9:00 a.m. to noon (unless otherwise stated below) – Click the links below to schedule your chat. Learn more about the alumni participants.

ZOE KASLOW ’15

Psychology/Education Studies

Philanthropy Officer

Planned Parenthood of Northern New England

Sign up for a 1:1 chat with Zoe

COLIN MELTZER ’05

Computer Science/Teacher Studies

Director of Academic Technology and Fab Lab

The Carroll School

Sign up for a 1:1 chat with Colin – available from 5:-7:00 p.m. EST

MEGAN MERCIER ’14

Mathematics

Math Teacher, Grades 8-10

Hazen Union School

On panel, but not available for one-on-ones.

ALICE PFEIFER ’13

English & American Literatures

Assistant Editor

St. Martin’s Press

Sign up for a 1:1 chat with Alice

TAYLOR PIERCE ’15

American Studies

Lead Recruiter

Ab Initio Software

Sign up for a 1:1 chat with Taylor