CCI Winter Term in Handshake…With More to Come!

Even before the recent correspondance from the President’s Office about the expected dates for J-Term and spring semesters, the CCI internships team was working hard to drum up some really great internship opportunities for students to do during J-Term. But, I bet you’re wondering how to find these amazing gems?! Here’s a trick:

Go to Handshake “Jobs”

Open “All Filters”

Scroll to the bottom and open “Labeled by your school”

Click on “CCI Winter Term”

Here are just a few that are in Handshake now. But check back regularly as employers are posting weekly 9better yet, set up a “Job Alert” in Handshake to get a Notification every time a CCI Winter Term labeled internship gets put on Handshake):