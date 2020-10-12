CCI Winter Term in Handshake…With More to Come!

Even before the recent correspondance from the President’s Office about the expected dates for J-Term and spring semesters, the CCI internships team was working hard to drum up some really great internship opportunities for students to do during J-Term. But, I bet you’re wondering how to find these amazing gems?! Here’s a trick:
- Go to Handshake “Jobs”
- Open “All Filters”
- Scroll to the bottom and open “Labeled by your school”
- Click on “CCI Winter Term”
Here are just a few that are in Handshake now. But check back regularly as employers are posting weekly 9better yet, set up a “Job Alert” in Handshake to get a Notification every time a CCI Winter Term labeled internship gets put on Handshake):
|Title
|Employer
|Winter Term 2021 Financial Analyst Internship
|Focus Advisory Services LLC
|Winter Term 2021 Intern in Chambers of Federal District Court Judge
|U.S. District Court, District of Massachusetts
|Winter Term 2021 Rural Education Action Program Internship
|Stanford Rural Education Action Program (REAP)
|Winter Term 2021 Internship – Project Y Theatre Company
|Project Y Theatre Company
|Winter Term 2021 Media & Marketing Internship (Remote)
|Cardiomelon LLC
|Winter Term 2021 Environmental Journalism Internship
|Ninth Wave Global
|Winter Term 2021 Internship with the Vermont Dance Alliance
|Vermont Dance Alliance
|Costume Shop Winter Term 2021 Intern
|Middlebury College Costume Shop
|Winter Term 2021 Crowdfunding Campaign Director
|The Montauk Mud Company LLC
|Winter Term 2021 Sports Mentoring Program Coordinator
|Stride Foundation