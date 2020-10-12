CCI Career Paths

CCI Winter Term in Handshake…With More to Come!


Even before the recent correspondance from the President’s Office about the expected dates for J-Term and spring semesters, the CCI internships team was working hard to drum up some really great internship opportunities for students to do during J-Term. But, I bet you’re wondering how to find these amazing gems?! Here’s a trick:

  • Go to Handshake “Jobs”
  • Open “All Filters”
  • Scroll to the bottom and open “Labeled by your school”
  • Click on “CCI Winter Term”

Here are just a few that are in Handshake now. But check back regularly as employers are posting weekly 9better yet, set up a “Job Alert” in Handshake to get a Notification every time a CCI Winter Term labeled internship gets put on Handshake):

TitleEmployer
Winter Term 2021 Financial Analyst InternshipFocus Advisory Services LLC
Winter Term 2021  Intern in Chambers of Federal District Court JudgeU.S. District Court, District of Massachusetts
Winter Term 2021 Rural Education Action Program InternshipStanford Rural Education Action Program (REAP)
Winter Term 2021 Internship – Project Y Theatre CompanyProject Y Theatre Company
Winter Term 2021 Media & Marketing Internship (Remote)Cardiomelon LLC
Winter Term 2021 Environmental Journalism InternshipNinth Wave Global
Winter Term 2021 Internship with the Vermont Dance AllianceVermont Dance Alliance
Costume Shop Winter Term 2021 InternMiddlebury College Costume Shop
Winter Term 2021 Crowdfunding Campaign DirectorThe Montauk Mud Company LLC
Winter Term  2021 Sports Mentoring Program CoordinatorStride Foundation
