CCI Internship Funding Applications Now Open!

Considering a summer internship? Great news! The Center for Careers and Internships has funding for unpaid summer internships and applications are open! This year’s grants may be used for remote, hybrid, or in-person internships.

Experiences involving international travel to countries other than a student’s home country are still being evaluated by the College; we expect a decision to be announced by March 15. Students hoping for an international internship not in their home country are urged to consider alternative plans.

Summer Internship Grant Overview:

$3000 Summer Funding Grants support expenses related to unpaid summer internships for Sophomore Febs through Senior Febs.

$1000 First-Year Explore Grants support expenses related to unpaid summer internships for First-Years (including new Febs) and Sophomore Febs.

$3000 Dance Festival Grants support dance students attending dance intensives.

Resume approval with a Peer Career Advisor (PCA) is required by April 7 before submitting application.

Meeting with a CCI Advisor to discuss your plans is required for First-Year Explore Grants and strongly encouraged for all other applicants.

Find all details and forms at go/summerfunding, including CCI's Quick Guide: CCI Summer Funding.

Grant application deadline: Wednesday, April 14. Award notifications sent out on May 3.

Searching for an internship?

CCI is here to help!

Drop into Zoom Quick Questions for help with your internship search or to have your resume approved by a Peer Career Advisor (PCA). A CCI-approved resume is a requirement for applying for CCI funding and always strongly encouraged before applying for internships and jobs.

Visit go/Handshake and click on "Career Center" to schedule a Zoom appointment with a Career and Internship Advisor in your area of interest.

Make Summer 2021 a great summer. We look forward to receiving your application!



