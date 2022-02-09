CCI Internship Funding Applications Now Open!

Considering a summer internship? Great news! The Center for Careers and Internships has funding for unpaid summer internships and applications are open! This year’s grants may be used for remote, hybrid, or in-person internships.

2022 Summer Internship Grant Overview:

$3500 Summer Funding Grants support expenses related to unpaid summer internships for Sophomore Febs through Senior Febs.

$1000 First-Year Explore Grants support expenses related to unpaid summer internships for First-Years (including new Febs) and Sophomore Febs.

$3500 Dance Festival Grants support dance students attending dance trainings/intensives.

Resume approval with a Peer Career Advisor (PCA) is required by April 1 before submitting application. (Resumes approved earlier this year or last year still qualify as approved.)

Meeting with a CCI Advisor to discuss your plans is required for First-Year Explore Grants and strongly encouraged for all other applicants.

Find all details and forms at go/summerfunding, including CCI’s Quick Guide: CCI Summer Funding.

Grant application deadline: Sunday, April 10. Award notifications sent out on May 2.

Searching for an internship?

CCI is here to help!

Drop into Quick Questions for help with your internship search or to have your resume approved by a Peer Career Advisor (PCA). A CCI-approved resume is a requirement for applying for CCI funding and always strongly encouraged before applying for internships and jobs.

for help with your internship search or to have your resume approved by a Peer Career Advisor (PCA). and always strongly encouraged before applying for internships and jobs. Visit go/Handshake and click on “Career Center” to schedule an appointment with a Career and Internship Advisor in your area of interest. Students interested in Health Professions or science-related internships may make an appointment with CTLR advisors by emailing Hannah Benz or Mary Lothrop.

Make Summer 2022 a great summer. We look forward to receiving your application!



