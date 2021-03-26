Two More Weeks until Internship Funding Deadline: April 14! …and other important updates**

The latest date to submit an application for CCI’s competitive summer internship funding grants is Wednesday, April 14. These grants support expenses related to unpaid summer internships and may be used this year for remote, hybrid, or in-person internships. Please note the College’s important announcement on 3/25: **Experiences involving international travel to countries other than a student’s home country will not be eligible for funding.

Summer Internship Grant Overview:

$3000 Summer Funding Grants support expenses related to unpaid summer internships for Sophomore Febs through Senior Febs.

support dance students attending dance intensives. Resume approval with a Peer Career Advisor (PCA) is required by April 7 before submitting application.

**New Event: Rapid Resume Review on March 31, 2-5 pm (EST).

Searching for an internship?

CCI is here to help!

Drop into Zoom Quick Questions for help with your internship search or to have your resume approved by a Peer Career Advisor (PCA) or **attend CCI’s Rapid Resume Review event on March 31 from 2-5 pm (EST). A CCI-approved resume is a requirement for applying for CCI funding and always strongly encouraged before applying for internships and jobs.

Make Summer 2021 a great one! We look forward to receiving your application!



