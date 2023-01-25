CCI Funding for Unpaid Internships! Resume Approvals! Chance to Win a Free Flight!

Considering an internship this summer? Here are the steps to find (and fund) a summer internship!
Resume Approvals and Winning a Flight!
- Have your resume approved and get started on an internship search with a Peer Career Advisor. Visit go/PCAs for drop-in hours and locations (closed during Winter break).
- BONUS: All students have a chance to win a free flight by completing your Handshake profile and uploading your approved resume by February 23.
Need Help Finding an Internship?
- See go/findinternships for tips.
- View CCI’s Find and Fund Your Summer Internship presentation.
- Meet with a CCI Advisor representing your interest area. Schedule via Handshake.
- Contact CTLR Advisors for help with Science or Healthcare related internships.
Fund an Unpaid Internship
- Apply for CCI Internship funding by April 7. Must have secured an internship to apply.
- Funding applications open in late February.
- See go/summerfunding for details and eligibility.