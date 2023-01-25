CCI Funding for Unpaid Internships! Resume Approvals! Chance to Win a Free Flight!

Considering an internship this summer? Here are the steps to find (and fund) a summer internship!

Resume Approvals and Winning a Flight!

Have your resume approved and get started on an internship search with a Peer Career Advisor. Visit go/PCAs for drop-in hours and locations (closed during Winter break).

and get started on an internship search with a Peer Career Advisor. Visit for drop-in hours and locations (closed during Winter break). BONUS: All students have a chance to win a free flight by completing your Handshake profile and uploading your approved resume by February 23.

Need Help Finding an Internship?

Fund an Unpaid Internship