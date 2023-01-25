CCI Career Paths

Back to the news

CCI Funding for Unpaid Internships! Resume Approvals! Chance to Win a Free Flight!


by

Considering an internship this summer? Here are the steps to find (and fund) a summer internship! 

Resume Approvals and Winning a Flight!

  • Have your resume approved and get started on an internship search with a Peer Career Advisor. Visit go/PCAs for drop-in hours and locations (closed during Winter break).
  • BONUS: All students have a chance to win a free flight by completing your Handshake profile and uploading your approved resume by February 23.

Need Help Finding an Internship?

Fund an Unpaid Internship

  • Apply for CCI Internship funding by April 7. Must have secured an internship to apply. 
  • Funding applications open in late February.
  • See go/summerfunding for details and eligibility. 
Sites DOT MiddleburyThe Middlebury site network.