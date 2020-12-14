Build Your Leadership Skills in the Nonprofit & Philanthropic Sector in CO

The El Pomar Internship is a unique summer program that introduces continuing undergraduate students to the nonprofit sector and provides an opportunity to develop professional interests and skills. Interns work with and are mentored by leaders in philanthropy. They serve an important role by providing administrative support for the Foundation’s offices. Interns receive assignments based upon the Foundation’s needs and, to the extent possible, the Interns’ interests. Interns participate in a weekly professional development series which provides insight into and practice in a professional atmosphere. Examples of past courses include investments, grant making, networking, public speaking and career planning. Each Intern fulfills an individual role but also receives meaningful interaction with the Intern class. While each Intern has a distinct learning experience, all have the opportunity to learn concepts through hands-on practice and receive the support and guidance to develop professionally. Applicants should demonstrate strong professional skills, skills in verbal and written communication, organization and time management skills, and a willingness to learn.

To learn more about the Internship, visit our website or email internship@elpomar.org and Danielle Hendrix, Internship Director, will contact you.