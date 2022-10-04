Black Like Me! Black Educator Meet-up

We want to curate a safe space that will allow aspiring black educators to show up as their authentic selves. While engaging in community building activities, and thoughtful conversation, “Black Like Me” will serve as a real welcome to potential members of the 2023 cohort. Come join if you’re interested in learning more about being a black educator!

Learn more about Urban Teachers, one of the nation’s most rigorous teacher preparation programs. We prepare highly effective, culturally competent teachers who show up every day to accelerate student achievement and challenge today’s socioeconomic and racial inequities. Urban Teachers is accepting applications for our Fall 2023 cohorts in Baltimore, Dallas/Fort Worth, Washington, DC and Philadelphia. We offer programs of study in Elementary, Secondary Math, and Secondary English Language Arts; and each program of study includes preparation in Special Education. Additionally, in each of our partner cities, we work with school districts and charter management organizations that have some of the highest starting teacher pay in the nation.

Learn more about Urban Teachers and see if we are the right fit for you-VIRTUAL Meet Up!

Tuesday, October 4, 2022

7:00pm – 8:00pm EDT