Be on the Front Lines of Fighting Educational Inequity: Service-year with Saga

Saga Education is a national nonprofit, founded in 2014 and aimed to confront educational inequity to support historically under-served schools and their students. Saga Education has dedicated itself to providing high-dosage, in-school tutoring in partnership with public high schools. Since our founding, Saga Education and our tutoring fellows have served over 12,600 students across Chicago, New York City, Washington, D.C, and Broward County.

Nationwide, students are experiencing a significant interruption in their formal education due to COVID-19 and resulting school closures. While educators and students alike have many unprecedented challenges to overcome this upcoming school year, educators report that their top concern is students falling behind in math. This concern is heightened for educators in high poverty districts who teach predominantly black or Latinx students.

Now more than ever we need talented, caring, and capable people committed to supporting our students in their academic and social development. Finding academic interventions that address inequities that historically underserved students face is one of our nation’s most urgent challenges.

Join us on October 28th for a live info session to learn about our fellow position- a full-time service opportunity! For more information about Saga Education’s mission, please visit us at www.sagaeducation.org.