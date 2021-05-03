Audubon Vermont Summer Internship Positions

Audubon Vermont has opened our summer internship positions. These are paid part-time positions with a hands on in the field work with a learning focus in environmental education and conservation work. We are hoping you can share these opportunities with your young professional communities.

Here is the link to our Job Opportunities page and the positions are listed below.

· Part-time Seasonal Conservation Interns. We’re hiring three seasonal Conservation Interns to help with a variety of conservation projects. Learn more and apply for these: Conservation Intern, Conservation Intern, Forestry, and Conservation Intern, Raptors & Farms.

· Part-time Seasonal Education Interns. We are hiring two education interns to help us with summer programming at the center, learn more and apply here!

If you have any questions, contact, Rae Bronenkant, Youth Leadership Coordinator, 802-434-3068, Audubon Vermont | Green Mountain Audubon Center, 255 Sherman Hollow Road | Huntington, VT 05462, vt.audubon.org