ARTS Grads Wanted! Serve with ArtistYear

Do YOU Have a Passion for the Arts and Serving Communities?
There’s officially 1 MONTH left to apply for ArtistYear’s early decision deadline on December 1st, 2022!
Pursuing a service year in the arts may be the right choice for you!
Why ArtistYear?
At ArtistYear we train & place exceptional arts graduates as Resident Teaching Artists (RTAs) to address inequities in creative learning at K-12 schools across the nation.
What is the role of a Resident Teaching Artist (RTA)?
An RTA’s role is to enter into a school community and provide arts instruction or exposure where it may be lacking. RTAs have the opportunity to fill in the gaps in a unique way outside of the parameters of being a teacher or a sub.
Where Can I Serve?
Queens, New York
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Moore & Lee Counties, North Carolina
Denver, Colorado
Aspen, Colorado
How will a service year benefit me?
1. Build lasting connections with your students and cohort of Resident Teaching Artists.
2. Receive best in-class professional development grounded in trauma-informed practices and restorative justice
3. Opportunities to expand your network with ArtistYear alumni and external partners to help inform your career path post service
4. Financial benefits including a living stipend, education award, and student loan forbearance.
How do I apply?
Applications are now open for the 2023-2024 Program Year! (Positions begin July 2023). Please use this link to submit your application!
Please feel free to contact Maryanne Braine, Director of Recruiting & Alumni Relations, at maryanne.braine{at}artistyear.org should you have any questions or to schedule a phone call to speak further about the program.
Learn more at www.artistyear.org!