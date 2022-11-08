ARTS Grads Wanted! Serve with ArtistYear

Do YOU Have a Passion for the Arts and Serving Communities?

There’s officially 1 MONTH left to apply for ArtistYear’s early decision deadline on December 1st, 2022!

Pursuing a service year in the arts may be the right choice for you!

Why ArtistYear?

At ArtistYear we train & place exceptional arts graduates as Resident Teaching Artists (RTAs) to address inequities in creative learning at K-12 schools across the nation.

What is the role of a Resident Teaching Artist (RTA)?

An RTA’s role is to enter into a school community and provide arts instruction or exposure where it may be lacking. RTAs have the opportunity to fill in the gaps in a unique way outside of the parameters of being a teacher or a sub.

Where Can I Serve?

Queens, New York

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Moore & Lee Counties, North Carolina

Denver, Colorado

Aspen, Colorado

How will a service year benefit me?

1. Build lasting connections with your students and cohort of Resident Teaching Artists.

2. Receive best in-class professional development grounded in trauma-informed practices and restorative justice

3. Opportunities to expand your network with ArtistYear alumni and external partners to help inform your career path post service

4. Financial benefits including a living stipend, education award, and student loan forbearance.

How do I apply?

Applications are now open for the 2023-2024 Program Year! (Positions begin July 2023). Please use this link to submit your application!

Please feel free to contact Maryanne Braine, Director of Recruiting & Alumni Relations, at maryanne.braine{at}artistyear.org should you have any questions or to schedule a phone call to speak further about the program.

Learn more at www.artistyear.org!