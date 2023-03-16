Arts Administrative / Lead Summer Camp Counselor PAID Summer 2023 Internship – Deadline date: Friday, March 24!

We are seeking enthusiastic and energetic individuals to join our summer music camp team as lead camp counselors. Connect with the Middlebury community in a unique way, spend time outdoors, inspire children with your enthusiasm, be a mentor to junior counselors, play music, just play, take chances, be silly, develop new skills and exercise other skills you haven’t used in a while. Help us facilitate a summer music camp of your dreams while significantly impacting children’s lives.

The Middlebury Community Music Center summer internship is an opportunity to be an essential part of a dynamic, experiential music program for kids, ranging from ages 4-18, over the course of the summer, Monday – Friday, 8am-4pm from June until August. As a lead camp counselor, the intern plays an essential day-to-day role in supporting our summer camp directors, campers, staff, and junior counselors. This individual acts as a liaison between camp families, directors, staff and our administrative team. On the ground responsibilities include lively engagement in the daily programming, mentorship and emotional support to campers, and modeling important safety guidelines (about 80% of the internship). In addition to the role of camp counselor, the summer intern provides key administrative support in a variety of areas, such as compiling student information for weekly camp binders and distributing them to staff, creating attendance sheets and tame tags, coordination of our daily food fairy program, tidying camp spaces before and after use, sourcing materials for camps, end-of-camp performance planning and filming, written and in-person communication to camp families and directors, and some database and billing support (about 10% of the internship). Other responsibilities include social media communications, and capturing digital media for storytelling and marketing purposes (about 10% of internship).

We are:

Middlebury Community Music Center (MCMC), a small nonprofit organization that hosts music learning of all kinds for students of all ages. Our programs are located in an historic building on Main Street in downtown Middlebury, as well as virtually through remote instruction. Lessons, classes, workshops, and summer camps are offered throughout the year. MCMC believes in collaboration, and in bringing together many different types of music and people under one roof. We look forward to welcoming you into our musical community!

You are someone who:

● Loves working and connecting with children of different ages

● Enjoys meeting new people

● Appreciates a challenge

● Possesses self-initiative and self-motivation

● Has strong problem-solving skills

● Has an outgoing, optimistic, and energetic attitude

● Enjoys working as a team and has the desire to build community relationships (think sports teams or musical theater involvement)

● Has organizational astuteness (Do you organize your bookshelf by color? Do you like a clean room?)

● Has strong leadership skills (think team captain or the lead of the high school musical)

● Has improvisational skills (How quickly can you come up with a team building game for campers to play at lunchtime?)

● Has a willingness to follow processes and directives from management and camp directors

● Has excellent preparation and reporting skills (do you like making lists?)

● Has strong customer service and hospitality skills (friendly attitude, eye contact, a willingness to help others)

● Has outstanding written and verbal communication skills

● Has expertise with MS Office and Google Systems (Do you LOVE spreadsheets?)

● Is interested in learning new database systems

● Has social media experience or an interest in documentation and content collection

● Has some visual and creative skills (Do you like to build things, paint or draw, make friendship bracelets?)

● Has enthusiasm for the arts, music and/or education

If you are excited about this opportunity at the Middlebury Community Music Center, submit your application today and join us for an incredible summer in Middlebury!

This internship is funded with a CCI award of $4,000.00. If you are offered and accept this internship, please be aware that your funding for this position is provided by CCI, and therefore you will be required to complete funded internship paperwork. Typically, seniors graduating in May and those who have not been enrolled for Spring ’23 are not eligible for CCI sponsored internships, but occasional exceptions are made. Students planning to transfer in the Fall are also not eligible.

Fee-based campus housing will be made available for Vermont-based CCI-sponsored interns. More information will be available in April upon the intern’s offer and acceptance of the opportunity. Space limitations may apply, so please try to secure your internship early!

Click here to apply in handshake!