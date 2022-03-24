CCI Internship Funding Deadline (April 10) AND upcoming application deadlines for some great funded internships

Planning to participate in an unpaid internship this summer? Sunday, April 10 is the deadline to apply for CCI’s internship funding grants!

CCI has $3500 or $1000 competitive internship grants.

April 10 – one and only deadline to apply for internship grants.

one and only Details, eligibility, FAQs, and forms: go/summerfunding .

Must have a secured internship and a CCI-approved resume to apply for funding.

Visit the Peer Career Advisors (PCA) for resume approvals no later than April 1!

Still searching for a summer internship? The Center for Careers and Internships (CCI) can help!

What else should I know?