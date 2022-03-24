CCI Internship Funding Deadline (April 10) AND upcoming application deadlines for some great funded internships

Planning to participate in an unpaid internship this summer? Sunday, April 10 is the deadline to apply for CCI’s internship funding grants!
- CCI has $3500 or $1000 competitive internship grants.
- April 10 – one and only deadline to apply for internship grants.
- Details, eligibility, FAQs, and forms: go/summerfunding.
- Must have a secured internship and a CCI-approved resume to apply for funding.
- Visit the Peer Career Advisors (PCA) for resume approvals no later than April 1!
Still searching for a summer internship? The Center for Careers and Internships (CCI) can help!
- Many great CCI-Sponsored and MiddWorks for Vermont Internships that come with guaranteed funding will expire on March 27 and later – apply now! Internships in all interest areas.
- Handshake has over 4200 additional paid and unpaid internships! CCI Advisors or Peer Career Advisors can help you find those that match your interests.
- Visit CCI’s Find an Internship page for additional tips on finding or creating an internship.
- Watch the recorded Find and Fund Your Summer Internship information session.
- More internships and info on CCI’s Career Path Pages (see News and Top Resources tabs).
What else should I know?
- Drop into Quick Questions by April 1 to have your resume approved by a Peer Career Advisor (PCA), a requirement for funding.
- Visit go/Handshake and click on “Career Center” to schedule an appointment with a Career and Internship Advisor in your area of interest.
- MiddCORE Intern Lab is accepting applications from students applying for CCI funding or CCI-sponsored internships. This professional development series comes with an additional $500 professional development award upon completion of the series. Two deadlines: April 3 or 17. Apply Now!