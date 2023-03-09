Applications for MiddCORE’s 2023 Summer Intern Lab are live!

This summer, join the MiddCORE community in weekly virtual skill-building sessions designed to complement your summer internship or experience!

Connect, reflect, and develop skills related to leadership, networking, ethical decision-making, negotiation, personal branding, and more! Apply Here!

If you have yet to secure summer plans, but are interested in joining this summer’s cohort, we encourage you to apply!

Application Deadlines:

Round 1 – March 15, 2023

Round 2 – April 1, 2023

Round 3 – April 15, 2023