Advance Social Justice & Poverty Interventions This Summer

Apply for a Privilege & Poverty National Summer Internship

The Privilege & Poverty Academic Cluster offers funded summer internships locally, and around the U.S. through its participation in the Shepherd Higher Education Consortium on Poverty.

Middlebury Deadline: Friday, January 15th

Middlebury College is one of over twenty member institutions of the Shepherd Higher Education Consortium on Poverty (SHECP), a nonprofit organization dedicated to the proliferation of poverty studies programs at colleges and universities in the U.S. Middlebury regularly sends 5-7 students to participate in this summer program.

This opportunity is open to students in all majors and career paths. If accepted, you will be matched with an agency that fits your interests and strengths. Located in urban and rural sites, internships offer opportunities in advancing social justice and implementing poverty interventions in areas including: Community and Individual Services; Education and Youth Outreach; Health and Wellness; Immigration and Refugees; and Legal and Business Management.

The Consortium’s internship program includes eight weeks of summer fieldwork bookended by opening and closing conferences, during which student interns come together with peers from other schools (and with faculty and staff) to critically reflect on their experiences. The closing conference also includes an annual symposium on a topic important to understanding poverty.

Please consult this flyer for more information about the application process. If you have any questions on whether your virtual service experience could qualify for funding, please reach out to Ashley Laux at alaux@middlebury.edu or (802) 443-3099.