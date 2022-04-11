2022 Grads: The Innovation Hub is Hiring!

The Innovation Hub is hiring a full-time Creativity and Innovation Associate and Social Innovation Associate for the 2022-2023 academic year! These roles will be responsible for managing programs related to creativity, innovation, social innovation and entrepreneurship; this includes advising students and students groups, publicizing applications and events, and working with community partners to expand opportunities for students. We are looking for a new Middlebury graduate (Feb ’21.5 or Spring ’22) to work directly with the Director of the Innovation Hub! You can see the full job description for the Social Innovation Associate here and the Creativity and Innovation Associate here. For more information, please contact Ben Yamron byamron@middlebury.edu