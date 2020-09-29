Winter Term Internship opportunities in Handshake!

We are approving winter term internships daily. Therefore, please check handshake often to explore new opportunities. Below you will find a list of internships we recently approved.
- Winter Term 2021 Internship – Project Y Theatre Company
- Winter Term 2021 Financial Analyst Internship
- Winter Term 2021 Environmental Journalism Internship
- Winter Term 2021 Media & Marketing Internship (Remote)
You could also search in handshake by choosing “cci winter term” under Labeled by your school using the Filters button.
*Please remember to have a PCA review your internship applications before you submit them! Click here for their availability.