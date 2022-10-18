Warner Brothers – Building the Future of Streaming | Virtual Internship Exploration Week – Wednesday, October 19 at 3pm!

We’re here for the “I didn’t know you could do that” moments. Your major isn’t limited to one path and Warner Bros. Discovery wants to be a part of your journey in discovering all of your possibilities. Come delve into the world beyond the classroom with WBD at our first ever Virtual Internship Exploration Week.

Our University Recruiting team will be hosting virtual sessions featuring leaders, creators and recruiters for students to learn about the ins and outs of various teams at WBD and give a glimpse into life as a WBD employee. More about this session… We’re building the future of streaming here at WBD. In this session, we’ll explore the world of technology and its impact on media and entertainment. Our guest speakers will reveal how they built a career, along with sharing their insights on what’s next in streaming. Click here to learn more and to register for this event in handshake.