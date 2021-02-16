Wall Street Journal Newsroom Event – February 26

Join WSJ on February 26, 2021 at 12:00 – 1:00 PM ET to hear from top WSJ editors and reporters to learn about their daily roles, career journeys and newsroom experiences. The first event in the series will focus on “Bringing New Voices to the Newsroom,” which will explore the changes taking place in the newsroom, how they train their journalists and WSJ’s standards and ethics policies.



This event is exclusively for members, but students can activate their memberships directly on the event page. As a reminder, Middlebury College Student Government Association has partnered with The Wall Street Journal to sponsor complimentary memberships for all students!