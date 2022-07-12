VPR Brave Little State/Engagement Journalism Internship – Deadline date: July 30!

Brave Little State/Engagement Journalism interns are responsible for learning about what goes into producing a longform narrative podcast and developing the skills required for meaningful audience engagement and high-quality reporting and storytelling. In the service of this, you will assist the Engagement Journalism team in multiple aspects of their work on Brave Little State, Vermont Public’s people-powered journalism podcast, and help us collaborate with the Vermont Public Newsroom. This may include contributing research, gathering audio, producing promos, publishing web builds, engaging listeners over social media and contributing your own reporting to the show.

Who Should Apply?

Any student (undergrad or graduate) studying journalism, media, communication or with an interest in public media journalism are eligible. Applicant must be able to be physically based in Vermont for the duration of the internship and should also have access to reliable transportation for occasional on-site work.

How to Apply?

Applicants must fill out the Vermont Public Job Application form and send it with a cover letter and resume by email to careers@vermontpublic.org by or before July 31, 2022. Only email applications will be accepted.

What You’ll Leave With?

Brave Little State/Engagement Journalism interns will complete the program with a portfolio of work to carry with them into the professional world. You will also be qualified to apply for early career production assistant/assistant producer positions.

Details:

Internship: 20hrs/week, September 15, 2022 through May 18, 2023 (Start/end dates flexible) Compensation: $17/hour