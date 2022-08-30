CCI Career Paths

Voices of Lime: Intersecting identities of Hispanic and Latine people with disabilities – Thursday, September 22!


Join Lime Connect and Jeff Soto, Head of Talent Acquisition, Americas at Sony Music who has lived experience with these intersecting identities, as he moderates a panel discussion with Lime Connect’s Hispanic and Latine Network members who live with disabilities.

During this discussion they will explore how disability intersects with a person’s race and ethnicity and how this intersection impacts a Hispanic and Latine person’s approach to disclosure, networking, the career search, and work in general.

Click here to register for the event and to learn more about the Lime Network!

